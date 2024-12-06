UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Acquires 6,800 Shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,310 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Frontier Communications Parent worth $20,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Luxor Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 2,796,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,208,000 after buying an additional 43,542 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,310,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,108,000 after buying an additional 109,648 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Frontier Communications Parent by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,005,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,515,000 after buying an additional 79,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,874,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,068,000 after acquiring an additional 51,133 shares during the period.

FYBR has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Frontier Communications Parent from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $35.00 to $38.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. BNP Paribas raised Frontier Communications Parent to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Frontier Communications Parent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.31.

FYBR stock opened at $34.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.82. The firm has a market cap of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.51 and a 12 month high of $39.21.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.11). Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 3.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Frontier Communications Parent news, EVP John Harrobin sold 23,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $818,661.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,223,192.70. The trade was a 16.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

