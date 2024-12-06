UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Boosts Stock Position in e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 192,221 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.34% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $20,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the second quarter worth $801,693,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter worth about $121,558,000. Swedbank AB bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,321,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 84.4% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,432,000 after purchasing an additional 576,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 223.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 555,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,543,000 after purchasing an additional 383,478 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE ELF opened at $131.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $221.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling at e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty ( NYSE:ELF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Maureen C. Watson sold 785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,440. The trade was a 29.37 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ELF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $235.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target (up from $162.00) on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $240.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.53.

e.l.f. Beauty Company Profile

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

