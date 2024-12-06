UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 70,278 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,278 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get M/I Homes alerts:

Insider Transactions at M/I Homes

In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

M/I Homes Trading Down 1.5 %

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $159.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 6.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.92 and a 12-month high of $176.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 2.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.05.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

View Our Latest Analysis on M/I Homes

M/I Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for M/I Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M/I Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.