UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 70,278 Shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Free Report) by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 70,278 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in M/I Homes were worth $21,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MHO. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of M/I Homes by 42.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes in the third quarter valued at about $86,000. CWM LLC increased its position in M/I Homes by 184.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at M/I Homes
In other M/I Homes news, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $3,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,545 shares in the company, valued at $2,967,200. The trade was a 51.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
M/I Homes Trading Down 1.5 %
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wedbush raised M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, November 4th.
M/I Homes Company Profile
M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and sale of single-family residential homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.
