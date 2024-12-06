UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Buys 9,561 Shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 868,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,561 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Columbia Banking System were worth $22,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,330,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,346,000 after acquiring an additional 36,867 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 45.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 120,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 37,941 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.8% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 97,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 26,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System during the second quarter worth about $9,458,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Performance

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $30.15 on Friday. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.08 and a 52-week high of $32.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its 200 day moving average is $24.42.

Columbia Banking System Dividend Announcement

Columbia Banking System ( NASDAQ:COLB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $765.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on COLB. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Columbia Banking System from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Columbia Banking System from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Wedbush raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Columbia Banking System from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.19.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COLB

About Columbia Banking System

(Free Report)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides banking, private banking, mortgage, and other financial services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business, non-interest bearing checking, interest-bearing checking and savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and insured cash sweep and other investment sweep solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.