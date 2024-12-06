UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 140,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,859 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Texas Roadhouse worth $24,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.3% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Donna E. Epps sold 610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $119,352.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $691,071.12. The trade was a 14.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Hernan E. Mujica sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $303,390.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,342 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,332.92. This represents a 8.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TXRH shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $213.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $192.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.09.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Down 1.8 %

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $196.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.88. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 52 week low of $112.87 and a 52 week high of $206.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.06). Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 31.33%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.92%.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

Further Reading

