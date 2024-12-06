UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stake in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its holdings in Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Free Report) by 19.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,524,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378,317 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 2.21% of Zymeworks worth $19,127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zymeworks by 55.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,667,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,192,000 after buying an additional 592,904 shares during the period. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its stake in Zymeworks by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,917,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,336,000 after purchasing an additional 441,947 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zymeworks by 127.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,090,000 after purchasing an additional 401,068 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,156,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zymeworks during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,683,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ZYME opened at $14.20 on Friday. Zymeworks Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.97 and a 1 year high of $17.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $978.10 million, a P/E ratio of -9.47 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.03 and its 200 day moving average is $11.49.

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.90 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 23.00% and a negative net margin of 182.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ZYME shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Zymeworks from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Zymeworks from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs raised Zymeworks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Zymeworks from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded Zymeworks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company’s lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) that is in Phase 1, Phase 2, and Phase 3 clinical trials, including certain ongoing pivotal clinical trials; and zanidatamab zovodotin, a HER2 -targeted antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

