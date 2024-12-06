UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Cuts Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,341 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $21,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,183 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the second quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 19,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Franco-Nevada by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Franco-Nevada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

Shares of FNV stock opened at $123.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.09 and a beta of 0.72. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $137.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.62.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). Franco-Nevada had a negative net margin of 55.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $275.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

