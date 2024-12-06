UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 166,809 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,540 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Bright Horizons Family Solutions worth $23,375,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BFAM. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 15.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,181,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,761,000 after acquiring an additional 423,456 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,068,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,832,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 784,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,395,000 after purchasing an additional 51,024 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 707,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 575,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,631,000 after buying an additional 2,649 shares during the period.

Get Bright Horizons Family Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Baird R W raised Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $137.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $137.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $142.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:BFAM opened at $119.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.94 and a beta of 1.43. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.82 and a fifty-two week high of $141.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.64.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.23%. The company had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.71, for a total transaction of $573,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,230.47. The trade was a 16.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Mary Lou Burke sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.94, for a total transaction of $109,552.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,025 shares in the company, valued at $4,248,563.50. This represents a 2.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

(Free Report)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and childcare, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families in the United States, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Australia, and India. The company operates in three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bright Horizons Family Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.