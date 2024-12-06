UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Decreases Stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,375,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 176,318 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.26% of First Horizon worth $21,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FHN. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,370,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,626,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558,129 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in First Horizon during the second quarter worth about $66,779,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Horizon by 13.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,389,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,782,000 after buying an additional 3,870,946 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 28.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,515,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,647,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470,346 shares during the period. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 10,200,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Director Harry V. Barton, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $199,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 166,840 shares in the company, valued at $3,323,452.80. This trade represents a 5.65 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David T. Popwell sold 100,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $1,996,255.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 519,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,278,937.02. The trade was a 16.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FHN shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on First Horizon from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on First Horizon from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of First Horizon from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $17.00 target price on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.46.

First Horizon Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FHN opened at $20.61 on Friday. First Horizon Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.95 and a fifty-two week high of $21.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.91.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. First Horizon had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 15.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

First Horizon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

