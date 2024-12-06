UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.27 Million Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) by 131.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 144,792 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.30% of AXIS Capital worth $20,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new stake in AXIS Capital in the third quarter valued at $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,625,057 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $129,371,000 after purchasing an additional 318,784 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth about $4,249,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AXIS Capital by 71.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,265 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 7,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its stake in AXIS Capital by 8.4% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 300,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $23,941,000 after buying an additional 23,377 shares during the period. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE AXS opened at $94.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.24. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $94.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital Dividend Announcement

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.16. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 19.24% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.34 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 24.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on AXS. TD Cowen lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of AXIS Capital from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.14.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

