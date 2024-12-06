UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $20.91 Million Stock Position in KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 321,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in KBR were worth $20,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of KBR by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,102 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $337,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in KBR by 1.5% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in KBR during the third quarter worth $504,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in KBR in the third quarter valued at $511,000. 97.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KBR alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on KBR from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on KBR from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. TD Cowen cut shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KBR from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.14.

KBR Price Performance

KBR stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.27. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $51.60 and a one year high of $72.60.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. KBR had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 4.35%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. KBR’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that KBR, Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.21%.

About KBR

(Free Report)

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.