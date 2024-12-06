UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $21.05 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 304,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 38,774 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.20% of Bruker worth $21,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Bruker by 21.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,306,122 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,981,000 after buying an additional 2,521,904 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Bruker by 127.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,389,537 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,666,000 after acquiring an additional 779,549 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Bruker during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,472,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,933.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 410,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,331,000 after purchasing an additional 390,057 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Bruker by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,468 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 307,021 shares during the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Bruker

In other news, CEO Frank H. Laukien acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.14 per share, with a total value of $5,014,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,439,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,927,359,688.82. The trade was a 0.26 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bruker Price Performance

Shares of Bruker stock opened at $58.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.18. Bruker Co. has a twelve month low of $48.07 and a twelve month high of $94.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.60.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $864.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. Bruker had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 21.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Bruker Co. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Bruker’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Bruker from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Bruker from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bruker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Bruker from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Bruker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.36.

About Bruker

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

Further Reading

