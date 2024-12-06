UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $21.26 Million Holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 197,860 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $21,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 4.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 835 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 61.0% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 430 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 1.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,027 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LPX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.22.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE LPX opened at $119.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.69. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $61.25 and a 52-week high of $122.87.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.93%.

Insider Activity at Louisiana-Pacific

In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.30, for a total value of $245,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,791.50. The trade was a 10.64 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $34,023.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,835.58. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Louisiana-Pacific

(Free Report)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.