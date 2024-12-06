UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $22.91 Million Stock Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Free Report) by 151.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 633,017 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381,488 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $22,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 111.5% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 90.2% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,546 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Shares of AXTA opened at $39.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $38.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.11. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $30.40 and a 12 month high of $41.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axalta Coating Systems ( NYSE:AXTA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 24.92% and a net margin of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho raised their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings.

