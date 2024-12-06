UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Has $22.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 18,828 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter valued at $309,000. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $226,000. City Holding Co. increased its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 9.7% in the second quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 4,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $874,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the second quarter worth about $67,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $242.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $246.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $183.15 and a 12 month high of $257.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

