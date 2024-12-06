UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 385.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 421,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 334,445 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $20,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 28,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,009 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.8% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.5% in the second quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 22,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $44.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Storage Affiliates Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $49.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 1.01.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.42). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 20.59% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.45 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.31%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 130.99%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

