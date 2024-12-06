UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,452 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.28% of Flowserve worth $19,026,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 155.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,624,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596,429 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flowserve in the second quarter worth $37,100,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 5,256.0% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 612,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,452,000 after acquiring an additional 600,866 shares during the last quarter. Interval Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 60.1% during the second quarter. Interval Partners LP now owns 927,087 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,593,000 after acquiring an additional 348,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Flowserve by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 109,079 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 61,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America upped their price target on Flowserve from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Flowserve from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Flowserve from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Flowserve in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.30.

Flowserve Price Performance

Shares of FLS opened at $61.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.99. Flowserve Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.32.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.05). Flowserve had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services; and equipment services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines and in the oil and gas production and process markets.

