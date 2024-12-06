UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Invests $24.75 Million in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new position in Smurfit Westrock Ltd (NYSE:SW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 500,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,751,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SW. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the third quarter worth $32,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Saverio Mayer sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.84, for a total value of $1,371,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,221,119.24. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on SW. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Smurfit Westrock from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Smurfit Westrock from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Smurfit Westrock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Smurfit Westrock Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SW opened at $54.77 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.28 and a beta of 1.04. Smurfit Westrock Ltd has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $56.99.

Smurfit Westrock Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 672.22%.

About Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

