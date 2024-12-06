UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Lowers Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC decreased its position in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) by 18.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,048,413 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after selling 238,158 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.06% of Barrick Gold worth $20,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. De Lisle Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. De Lisle Partners LLP now owns 153,000 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $287,000. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in Barrick Gold by 221.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 3,066 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Barrick Gold by 16.3% in the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 18,793 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 114.3% during the third quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,447,251 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $28,786,000 after purchasing an additional 771,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Barrick Gold Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $16.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.94 and its 200 day moving average is $18.52.

Barrick Gold Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GOLD. Raymond James cut their price target on Barrick Gold from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Barrick Gold from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Argus raised Barrick Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, CIBC cut shares of Barrick Gold from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.60.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

