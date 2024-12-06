UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 2,748,245 Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 353.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,525,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748,245 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $20,625,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 166.7% during the second quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Medical Properties Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Colliers Securities raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.25.

Insider Activity at Medical Properties Trust

In other Medical Properties Trust news, Director Michael G. Stewart sold 32,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total transaction of $178,978.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 221,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,997.70. This trade represents a 12.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth N. Pitman purchased 8,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.01 per share, with a total value of $48,602.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,207.40. This trade represents a 11.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

MPW opened at $4.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -0.98, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.29. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.92 and a 1-year high of $6.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 12th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.58%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.