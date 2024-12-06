UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases 635,705 Shares of COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report) by 404.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 792,728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635,705 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.70% of COPT Defense Properties worth $24,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 35,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 58,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in COPT Defense Properties by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $789,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Presima Securities ULC increased its position in COPT Defense Properties by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Get COPT Defense Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, COPT Defense Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock opened at $32.60 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. COPT Defense Properties has a 52-week low of $22.20 and a 52-week high of $34.22. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.72 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). COPT Defense Properties had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $189.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. COPT Defense Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Britt A. Snider bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,820. This trade represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About COPT Defense Properties

(Free Report)

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for COPT Defense Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COPT Defense Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.