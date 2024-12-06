UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Purchases Shares of 674,167 Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new position in Amentum Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMTM – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 674,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,742,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.27% of Amentum at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Arrow Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Amentum in the third quarter worth about $26,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Amentum during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in Amentum in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Amentum during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Amentum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

Amentum Stock Performance

Shares of AMTM opened at $23.05 on Friday. Amentum Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.24 and a twelve month high of $34.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AMTM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Amentum in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Amentum in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company.

About Amentum

Amentum Holdings, Inc provides engineering and technology solutions to address challenges in science, security, and sustainability. It serves various markets, such as energy and environment, space, intelligence, defense, civilian, commercial, and international markets. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquatered in Chantilly, Virginia.

