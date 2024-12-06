UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 430,406 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.29% of Zions Bancorporation, National Association worth $20,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 25,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 8.3% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $170,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.9% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of ZION opened at $59.13 on Friday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $63.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a 200 day moving average of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Increases Dividend

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $781.63 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 14.09%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.18%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZION has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.13.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, EVP Jennifer Anne Smith sold 4,385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.46, for a total value of $234,422.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,321,210.44. This represents a 15.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul E. Burdiss sold 9,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $580,436.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 86,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,265,325.92. This represents a 9.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,881 shares of company stock worth $1,108,184. Company insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking products and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. It operates through Zions Bank, California Bank & Trust, Amegy Bank, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington segments.

