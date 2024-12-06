UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 1,023 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,023 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Landstar System worth $20,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 183.5% in the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 394 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Landstar System in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 498 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Landstar System in the second quarter worth $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

In related news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,595,778.56. This trade represents a 6.63 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Landstar System Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of LSTR stock opened at $184.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.65 and a beta of 0.82. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.39 and a twelve month high of $201.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.67.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is currently 24.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LSTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Landstar System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Landstar System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.25.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

