UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 23,006 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 419,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,006 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $25,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CMA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Comerica by 19.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Comerica by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Busey Bank raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Busey Bank now owns 7,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

CMA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Stephens boosted their target price on Comerica from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Comerica from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.67.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.23, for a total value of $410,995.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,326.79. The trade was a 29.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allysun C. Fleming sold 1,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $95,811.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,885.90. This represents a 13.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,456 shares of company stock valued at $977,287. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CMA opened at $69.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.23. Comerica Incorporated has a 12 month low of $45.32 and a 12 month high of $73.45.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.16. Comerica had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.00%.

Comerica declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, November 5th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

