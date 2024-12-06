UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 2,521 Shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of CAVA Group, Inc. (NYSE:CAVA – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,521 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned 0.15% of CAVA Group worth $20,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CAVA Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,485,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,621,000 after purchasing an additional 29,668 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in CAVA Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,060,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,318,000 after buying an additional 93,635 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in CAVA Group by 102.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 892,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,770,000 after buying an additional 451,800 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CAVA Group by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 732,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,949,000 after acquiring an additional 250,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 656,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,925,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Karen Kochevar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.23, for a total transaction of $2,133,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,307 shares in the company, valued at $185,894.61. This represents a 91.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAVA opened at $150.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 327.17 and a beta of 2.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.85. CAVA Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.47 and a 12 month high of $172.43.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 9.10% and a net margin of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $243.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. CAVA Group’s revenue was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that CAVA Group, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CAVA shares. UBS Group started coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Friday, September 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Argus raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $104.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CAVA Group from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.80.

CAVA Group, Inc owns and operates a chain of restaurants under the CAVA brand in the United States. The company also offers dips, spreads, and dressings through grocery stores. In addition, the company provides online and mobile ordering platforms. Cava Group, Inc was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Washington, the District of Columbia.

