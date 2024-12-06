UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 29,459 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,795 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 29,459 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.27% of Arrow Electronics worth $18,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 371.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 434,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,768,000 after buying an additional 342,590 shares during the last quarter. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $628,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,925 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $521,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, English Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. English Capital Management LLC now owns 71,927 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,554,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics Price Performance

Shares of ARW opened at $119.36 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.86. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.51 and a 1-year high of $137.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.15. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $141.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.25.

Arrow Electronics Profile

(Free Report)

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Further Reading

