UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 4,406 Shares of Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lessened its stake in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,707 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,406 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $24,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Installed Building Products by 185.7% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in Installed Building Products by 32.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Installed Building Products by 152.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the third quarter worth about $111,000. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IBP opened at $213.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72 and a beta of 1.93. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $155.58 and a 1 year high of $281.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $228.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $222.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Sunday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.56%.

IBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Installed Building Products from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $203.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Installed Building Products from $271.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Installed Building Products from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Installed Building Products from $240.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Installed Building Products currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.70.

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the United States. It operates through Installation, Distribution, and Manufacturing operation segments.

