UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 44,370 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,510,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,370 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned about 0.31% of Elanco Animal Health worth $22,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 337.7% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,361 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter worth about $34,000. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Elanco Animal Health has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.75.

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

Shares of ELAN opened at $12.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.41. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a one year low of $11.40 and a one year high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

