UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Sells 963,199 Shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU – Free Report) by 37.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,631,221 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 963,199 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Western Union were worth $19,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Western Union by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Union by 89.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,226 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Western Union by 31.1% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,316 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Western Union in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Western Union by 1,189.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 7,245 shares during the last quarter. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Western Union from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Western Union from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Western Union from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.86.

Shares of WU opened at $10.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88. The Western Union Company has a 1 year low of $10.51 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Western Union (NYSE:WU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. Western Union had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 120.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. Western Union’s revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Western Union Company will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates through Consumer Money Transfer and Consumer Services segments. The Consumer Money Transfer segment facilitates money transfers for international cross-border and intra-country transfers, primarily through a network of retail agent locations, as well as through websites and mobile devices.

