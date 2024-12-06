UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lowered its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $23,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCN. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 76.6% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 65.9% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 284.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FTI Consulting in the third quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $199.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.52. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.93 and a 1-year high of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 22.98 and a beta of 0.12.

FTI Consulting ( NYSE:FCN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $926.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCN. StockNews.com raised FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

