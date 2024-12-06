UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 215,674 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,890 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in AAON were worth $23,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of AAON by 202.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAON in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of AAON by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 613 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.03, for a total value of $4,621,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,488,868.85. This represents a 35.25 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $804,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,387,411.20. The trade was a 36.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,967 shares of company stock worth $6,271,357 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ AAON opened at $135.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. AAON, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $144.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 59.81 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.47.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The construction company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. AAON had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 24.98%. The company had revenue of $327.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AAON from $102.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of AAON from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Baird R W raised shares of AAON from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Sidoti downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.00.

AAON Profile

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

Further Reading

