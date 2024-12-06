UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC trimmed its holdings in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 810,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 55,362 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $21,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelixis in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in Exelixis in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Exelixis by 107.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 85.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total transaction of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This trade represents a 0.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 41,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.36, for a total transaction of $1,428,963.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 288,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,918,529.40. This trade represents a 12.59 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,736 shares of company stock worth $11,508,610 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXEL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.52. Exelixis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.20 and a fifty-two week high of $36.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The firm had revenue of $539.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

