UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC Trims Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 424,307 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,125 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Synovus Financial worth $18,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. &PARTNERS bought a new position in Synovus Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $284,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Synovus Financial by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 153,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 25,028 shares during the period. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 365,557 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,644,000 after buying an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 146,734 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,525,000 after acquiring an additional 10,346 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 1,145,174 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,025,000 after purchasing an additional 148,842 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $55.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.07 and its 200 day moving average is $45.10. Synovus Financial Corp. has a one year low of $33.44 and a one year high of $59.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $564.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.64 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 68.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Stephens upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.47.

View Our Latest Report on SNV

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate lending services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.