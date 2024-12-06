Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Stock Position Decreased by UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC

UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC cut its stake in shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 947,259 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 279,433 shares during the quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC’s holdings in Verint Systems were worth $23,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VRNT. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 160.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 793 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verint Systems in the second quarter valued at $138,000. 94.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Verint Systems alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VRNT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Verint Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Verint Systems from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Verint Systems in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verint Systems

In other news, CEO Dan Bodner sold 16,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $437,692.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,324,707.20. This trade represents a 2.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Grant A. Highlander sold 3,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $87,605.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,393,251.95. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,811 shares of company stock worth $874,014 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Verint Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ VRNT opened at $31.96 on Friday. Verint Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.27 and a fifty-two week high of $38.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.04). Verint Systems had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $210.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Verint Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Verint Systems Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers forecasting and scheduling, channels and routing, knowledge management, fraud and security solutions, quality and compliance, analytics and insights, real-time assistance, self-services, financial compliance, and voice pf the consumer solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Verint Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verint Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.