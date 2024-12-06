Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Shares Sold by Public Sector Pension Investment Board

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lessened its holdings in shares of Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board owned 0.22% of Wabash National worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WNC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 40.0% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,015,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,175,000 after purchasing an additional 290,287 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wabash National by 1,311.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 279,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,113,000 after acquiring an additional 260,072 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wabash National by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,095,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 180,080 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Wabash National in the third quarter valued at about $2,322,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in Wabash National by 8.6% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,260,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,700 shares during the last quarter. 97.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Wabash National in a research note on Monday, September 30th.

Wabash National Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:WNC opened at $19.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.55 and a beta of 1.54. Wabash National Co. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $30.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $464.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.35 million. Wabash National had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a positive return on equity of 22.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Wabash National’s revenue was down 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Wabash National Co. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

Wabash National Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is presently -5.89%.

Wabash National Profile

Wabash National Corporation provides connected solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Solutions and Parts & Services. The Transportation Solutions segment designs and manufactures transportation-related equipment and products dry and refrigerated van trailers, platform trailers, tank trailers, and truck-mounted tanks; truck bodies for dry-freight transportation; cargo and cargo XL bodies for commercial applications; refrigerated truck bodies; platform truck bodies; and used trailers, as well as laminated hardwood oak flooring products.

