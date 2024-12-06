Walleye Capital LLC Acquires New Stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 11,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.10% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JBSS. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the second quarter worth about $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 90.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBSS opened at $87.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.64. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $108.96.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

