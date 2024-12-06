Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 128,000 Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Black Hawk Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:BKHA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKHA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth $103,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Clear Street LLC purchased a new stake in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $531,000. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition during the second quarter worth about $544,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Black Hawk Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $752,000.

Black Hawk Acquisition Stock Performance

BKHA opened at $10.36 on Friday. Black Hawk Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $10.09 and a one year high of $10.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31.

About Black Hawk Acquisition

Black Hawk Acquisition Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2023 and is based in Danville, California.

