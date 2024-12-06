Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 370,285 The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 370,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RealReal by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,101,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,039,000 after buying an additional 18,352 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RealReal during the second quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $915,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RealReal in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of RealReal by 38.8% in the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 69,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 19,553 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at RealReal

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on REAL. UBS Group increased their price objective on RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.46.

RealReal Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of REAL opened at $6.12 on Friday. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.52 and a 12-month high of $6.38. The company has a market cap of $671.30 million, a PE ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 3.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.44.

RealReal Profile

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

