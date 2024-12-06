Walleye Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 50,928 Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. (NYSE:MEG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 50,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,339,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Montrose Environmental Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Montrose Environmental Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 20,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. raised its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 18.8% in the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Montrose Environmental Group by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MEG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Montrose Environmental Group from $54.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI set a $43.00 price target on shares of Montrose Environmental Group in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Montrose Environmental Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.20.

Shares of Montrose Environmental Group stock opened at $16.60 on Friday. Montrose Environmental Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.06 and a 1 year high of $49.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock has a market cap of $569.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.33 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.19.

Montrose Environmental Group, Inc operates as an environmental services company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Assessment, Permitting and Response; Measurement and Analysis; and Remediation and Reuse. The Assessment, Permitting and Response segment provides scientific advisory and consulting services to support environmental assessments; environmental emergency response and recovery; toxicology consulting and environmental audits and permits for current operations; facility upgrades; new projects; decommissioning projects; and development projects.

