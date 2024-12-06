Walleye Capital LLC Buys New Shares in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bayview Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:BAYA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 112,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 1.46% of Bayview Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in Bayview Acquisition by 408.3% during the second quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 19,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 15,585 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its position in Bayview Acquisition by 462.9% during the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 139,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 114,869 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,472,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bayview Acquisition during the third quarter worth approximately $2,553,000. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bayview Acquisition by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the period.

Bayview Acquisition Trading Up 0.1 %

BAYA stock opened at $10.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.39. Bayview Acquisition Corp has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.69.

Bayview Acquisition Company Profile

Bayview Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Bayview Acquisition Corp is based in Cayman Islands.

