Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 14,904 Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 14,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in shares of Knife River by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,064,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,785,000 after acquiring an additional 224,373 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Knife River by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 761,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,377,000 after acquiring an additional 38,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Knife River by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 699,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,513,000 after acquiring an additional 5,791 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Knife River by 10.7% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 679,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,745,000 after acquiring an additional 65,930 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Knife River by 2.1% in the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 660,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,017,000 after purchasing an additional 13,490 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

Knife River Trading Down 0.6 %

KNF stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.70. Knife River Co. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $95.53 and its 200-day moving average is $82.31.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.82 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Knife River had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.58 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Knife River Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KNF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Knife River from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Knife River has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

