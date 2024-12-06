Walleye Capital LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 44.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Skyline Champion during the third quarter worth $32,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyline Champion during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Skyline Champion by 7.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $225,000.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Skyline Champion from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Skyline Champion from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Skyline Champion from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Skyline Champion from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skyline Champion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

SKY stock opened at $103.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Skyline Champion Co. has a 1-year low of $64.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The stock has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.00 and its 200 day moving average is $85.03.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.32. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The company had revenue of $616.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $600.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

