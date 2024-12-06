Walleye Capital LLC Invests $1.04 Million in Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:LPAAU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Periscope Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $2,605,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $747,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,000,000. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Launch One Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $438,000.

Launch One Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of LPAAU stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. Launch One Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.02.

Launch One Acquisition Profile

We are a blank check company incorporated on February 21, 2024 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination.

