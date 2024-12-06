Walleye Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Walleye Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,441 shares during the quarter. Walleye Capital LLC owned about 0.56% of RE/MAX worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in RE/MAX by 566.7% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in RE/MAX by 19,729.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,327 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RE/MAX in the 3rd quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX in the third quarter worth $147,000. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the third quarter valued at $156,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Get RE/MAX alerts:

RE/MAX Trading Down 1.9 %

RMAX opened at $12.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $243.23 million, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.34. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $14.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.53.

Insider Activity at RE/MAX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, major shareholder Adam K. Peterson purchased 27,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.96 per share, with a total value of $299,931.36. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,178,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,831,318.40. This trade represents a 0.87 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 5.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RMAX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens raised their price target on RE/MAX from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RE/MAX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on RE/MAX

RE/MAX Profile

(Free Report)

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds segments. The company offers real estate brokerage franchising services under the RE/MAX brand; mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand; and mortgage loan processing software and services under the wemlo brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RE/MAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RE/MAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.