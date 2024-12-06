Walleye Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 46,227 Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 46,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Life Time Group by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Life Time Group by 105.8% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Dnca Finance bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Life Time Group by 345.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Life Time Group by 268.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,650 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Life Time Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Life Time Group

In other Life Time Group news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 4,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total value of $120,652.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,963,412.08. This trade represents a 5.79 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Parham Javaheri sold 168,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $4,127,760.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,556.66. The trade was a 40.78 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE:LTH opened at $24.42 on Friday. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.34 and its 200 day moving average is $22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.88.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $693.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.13 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 5.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LTH shares. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Life Time Group from $28.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $21.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Life Time Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Life Time Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Life Time Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Life Time Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTH

About Life Time Group

(Free Report)

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Life Time Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Life Time Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.