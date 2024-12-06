Walleye Trading LLC Decreases Holdings in Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA)

Walleye Trading LLC cut its stake in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WTMA – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,333 shares during the quarter. Walleye Trading LLC owned 0.87% of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition by 3.2% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 35,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WTMA opened at $11.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $11.40.

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Company Profile

Welsbach Technology Metals Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology metals and energy transition metals markets.

