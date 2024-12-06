Walleye Trading LLC Invests $248,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X (NYSEARCA:SPXL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the second quarter worth $613,000. Quotient Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X during the 2nd quarter valued at $529,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X in the 2nd quarter valued at $408,000.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Stock Performance
NYSEARCA:SPXL opened at $188.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $171.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.93. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36 and a beta of 2.99. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X has a 52-week low of $90.96 and a 52-week high of $189.97.
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Profile
Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.
