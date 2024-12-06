Walleye Trading LLC Invests $280,000 in Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ)

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 25,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Separately, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Plum Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $538,000. 82.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Plum Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Plum Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PLMJ opened at $11.11 on Friday. Plum Acquisition Corp. III has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.89.

About Plum Acquisition Corp. III

Plum Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Alpha Partners Technology Merger Corp.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLMJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plum Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:PLMJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plum Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.