XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Stock Holdings Increased by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 25.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 5,680 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets’ holdings in XPO were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 125.2% during the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,596,000 after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 36.2% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 40,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,344,000 after purchasing an additional 10,740 shares in the last quarter. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XPO during the third quarter valued at $706,000. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in XPO by 38.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 205,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,782,000 after buying an additional 57,192 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in XPO by 595.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 25,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 21,889 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $150.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $130.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $17.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08. XPO, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.72 and a 52-week high of $156.85.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. XPO had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that XPO, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on XPO from $139.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of XPO from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of XPO from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.06.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

